LG directs admin to facilitate Ramadhan prayers during night curfew in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has directed the respective Deputy Commissioners in the union territory to facilitate the observance of Taraweeh prayers and other holy occasions during the upcoming holy month of Ramadhan amid a night curfew in urban areas of eight J&K districts.

“Have directed DCs/SPs to facilitate observance of prayers/ religious functions during the holy month of Ramzan during curfew timings, wherever necessary,” the Office of LG J&K wrote on its Twitter handle this afternoon.

The directions come three days after the J&K government imposed night curfew in the municipal areas of eight J&K districts in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections to contain the disease spread.

The night curfew, from 10 pm till 6 am the next morning is in effect in Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara districts since Friday April 9.

Ramadhan 2021 is expected to commence in the subcontinent on April 14.