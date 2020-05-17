LG directs school education deptt to rationalise teaching staff

The J&K Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu has directed the school education department to ensure optimum teacher-student ratio in government schools to improve quality of the education.

The LG passed the directions while chairing a meeting to review the education scenario in J&K amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

As per the minutes of the meeting, the LG has asked the department to rationalize teachers in government schools and ensure availability of adequate teaching staff for students.

“Ensure optimum teacher-student ratio in majority of government schools in order to improve quality of education, particularly at elementary level,” read the minutes.

The department was also asked to carry out study with regard to availability of laboratory facilities at secondary and higher secondary level schools.

“A proposal should be worked out for establishing new laboratories and up­ gradation of the existing ones to equip them with all necessary instruments,” read the minutes.

“All vacancies under different cadres need to be filled up immediately by holding meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and also referring to recruiting agencies to avoid adhoc and temporary arrangements in offices and schools,” reads the minutes, adding reservation policy shall be strictly followed in recruitments.

The establishment of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) in J&K was also discussed in the meeting wherein the LG asked the department to place a proposal before the administrative council for financial concurrence.

Regarding charging of fees and transport charges by the private schools, the LG asked the authorities to explore possibility to provide one-time assistance to needy private school teachers based on details of the fees charged by the schools.

The LG has also instructed the department to submit a concept note on school mentorship program in collaboration with private schools and also move a proposal for establishing composite schools in every district across J&K.

“A proposal shall be worked out by the department for installing TV sets in far off and tail end schools so that they too can have access to virtual classes,” read the minutes.

The department has been instructed to conduct periodic infrastructure audit of schools after regular intervals. “Identify all vacant as well as abandoned school buildings and put them to proper use,” read the minutes.

The LG also directed constitution of village level monitoring committees to curb absenteeism in schools and monitor functioning of educational institutions.