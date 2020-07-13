LG e-inaugurates 15 projects of School Education deptt

Lieutenant Governor, (LG) GC Murmu Monday e-inaugurated 15 important infrastructural projects of School Education department.

The LG called for doubling of efforts for bringing educational reforms in J&K to achieve a comprehensive development in the sector.

He stressed on prioritizing the educational infrastructure development even in far flung areas, and called upon the stakeholders to initiate necessary measures to play a decisive role in enhancing the education scenario across J&K with special focus on increasing the female literacy rate.

The LG underlined the importance of improving the school infrastructural setup by optimum utilization of resources to improve the facilities in government-run schools.

“School education is central to the overall development of youth and we must realise the fact that when we are nurturing a child in school, we are nurturing the future of the nation”, he said.

He directed for immediate utilization of the newly constructed infrastructure, terming the projects as assets created for rural areas which will certainly contribute towards the quality improvement in education sector.

He directed for construction of boundary walls, fencing, cleaning and preparing grounds under MGNREGA and other schemes.

The LG observed that people of J&K have high expectations from the government and the authorities will go extra mile to meet their developmental aspirations.

He directed for early execution and speedy completion of languishing projects and works being projected under B2V programme.