LG extends Navratri greetings to people

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri— and expressed hope that the festival will bring prosperity and good health in everyone’s life. He prayed for a better future and prosperity of the Union Territory of J&K and well-being of its people.

In his message, the Lt Governor has called upon the people to celebrate the 9-day festival with devotion and spend time on introspection and character building.

The 9-day period should serve as a reminder to see divinity in each individual human being, especially the girl child, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor has asked the public to keep maintaining COVID19 related precautions and adhere to all the SOPs and advisories issued by the Administration while celebrating the Navratri festival.