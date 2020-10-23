LG, Farooq, Omar, Bukhari condole demise of Dharam Vir Batra

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha and several politicians on Friday expressed grief over the death of prominent J&K businessman and philanthropist Dharam Vir Batra.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the LG said he was saddened by the passing away of Batra. “His whole life was dedicated to social work. He will be remembered for untiring efforts to serve the deprived and underprivileged sections of society,” said the LG.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the demise of Batra.

They said the deceased would be remembered for his wide-ranging philanthropic activities, humble disposition and compassion for underprivileged. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. Senior party leaders, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana also condoled the demise.

Meanwhile, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the demise of Batra. Bukhari termed the deceased a noble soul who had carved a niche in the field of business. “His contribution in the field of creating academic and medical infrastructure in J&K and elsewhere in the country would be remembered by one and all. Late Batra ji was a down-to-earth person who always held the interests of the poor and economically underprivileged supreme in his business ventures,” Bukhari said.