LG for smooth seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community

Ahead of their seasonal migration, a 70-member delegation of Gujjar-Bakerwal community called upon the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday for an interactive session at Raj Bhavan Jammu and brought their issues and grievances to his notice.

An official handout said the LG assured the members of the delegation that strict directions would be passed to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and Police department to ensure smooth seasonal migration of the community members along with their livestock.

On being informed that the nomads face problems during their seasonal migration, the LG said that action will be taken against the officers found guilty of any delinquency during the movement of Gujjar-Bakerwal community.

The delegation comprising of the members of the community from across the UT led by Choudhary Haroon Khatana, expressed their gratitude towards the LG led J&K Administration for implementation of Forest Rights Act and political reservation for the benefit of the tribal community.

They also thanked the UT Government for conducting free, fair and transparent DDC elections in which one of their community members, Ms Sajida Begum emerged as winner from Larnoo, Anantnag, after recounting, which they alleged, had been wrongly announced earlier.

On being apprised of the issue of mobile schools, the Lt Governor observed that the government has already increased remuneration of the teachers working in such schools from Rs 4000 to Rs 10,000 per month for better functioning of these schools.

He assured that all possibilities would be explored for improving infrastructure of mobile schools across the UT.

Terming ‘Education’ as the foundation for the progress of every community, the Lt Governor advised the Gujjar-Bakerwal community members to promote education among the youth of the community and also assured full support of the government in this process.

He said that the education would open up more livelihood opportunities for the youth and bring prosperity in the community.

The Lt Governor further called upon the Gujjar-Bakerwal community members for more political involvement and sustained awareness among the community for their betterment.

Addressing the issue of optimum utilization of development funds, the Lt Governor assured the delegation that an officer sensitive to the issues of Gujjar-Bakerwal community would be deputed for the welfare of the said community.

He also asked the members of the delegation to submit the list of habitations with requirements pertaining to provision of basic amenities, so that necessary measures could be taken in this regard.