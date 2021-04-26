LG Ladakh announces free vaccination to all eligible residents

Lieutenant Governor Ladakh R K Mathur Monday announced free vaccination to all its residents who are eligible for phase III of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“Ladakh administration is in a process of procuring COVID-19 vaccines for inoculating its residents in the 18 to 45 years age group. The vaccination will be provided free of cost to all those eligible to receive it,” the office of LG Mathur said on Twitter.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the decision was taken by LG Mathur in a high-level meeting with officials of the health department few days back.

Ladakh is grappling with a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks with Leh district being the worst hit in the second wave.

On Monday, Ladakh recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 13,357 while two more deaths in Leh pushed the fatality toll to 138.

The number active cases in Ladakh has reached 2027 including 1926 in Leh district and 101 in Kargil district, the officials said.