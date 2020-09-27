LG Manoj Sinha condoles demise

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of veteran politician and former Union minister, Jaswant Singh.

In a statement, the Lt Governor said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of a veteran Politician and Former Union Minister, Jaswant Singh. While serving the country in various important capacities, he worked dedicatedly for the welfare of the people. A statesman par excellence, he will always be remembered for his contribution to the nation. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers.”