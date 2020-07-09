LG Murmu chairs security review meeting in Kulgam

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu today chaired a joint security review meeting in Kulgam in which he took a detailed review of existing security arrangements regarding upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by DGP Dilbag Singh, Div Com Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG (SKR) Anantnag Atul Kumar Goyal, DIG CRPF Dalip Singh Ambesh, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh, CO 18/Bn CRPF Gaurav Singh, along with other officers of security forces of district Kulgam.

During the meeting, SP Kulgam briefed Lieutenant Governor about various drives launched by Kulgam police to tackle anti-social elements in the district.

He also briefed him about the arrangements put in place to contain the spread of COVID19 and arrangements at the ground level for forging coordination among different forces deployed in the district for maintaining law and order.

Lieutenant Governor applauded the efforts of security forces in maintaining peace and stability, and for preventive measures which have been taken to eradicate the spread of Coronavirus.

He laid focus on strengthening coordination among the forces so as to ensure crime free society.

He emphasized upon better and close coordination between all agencies to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, and for preventing the spread of COVID19.