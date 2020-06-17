LG Murmu inaugurates Yoga Week-2020

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today formally inaugurated the Yoga Week-2020, in connection with the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2020 falling on 21st June 2020, in a simple and impressive function held here at Raj Bhavan.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam Chief Secretary and Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education and Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor also released Yoga Videos in Dogri and Kashmiri languages based on Common Yoga Protocol issued by Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, which will be telecast on TV Channels and Social media. The Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India is observing the IDY-2020 on the theme “Yoga@Home and Yoga with Family” due to the COVID-19 situation as no mass gathering is advisable.

The Lt Governor, on the occasion, advised the people of UT of J&K to practice Yoga in their daily life for healthy and stress free living and boosting immunity, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. He also appealed to the public to follow the Yoga Videos being telecast on TV channels and social/digital media links of Health & Medical Education Department- Directorate of ISM and avail benefits of the services provided by the Government.