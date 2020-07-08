LG Murmu interacts with public delegation from Ganderbal

J&K Lt. Governor, GC Murmu Wednesday interacted with a public delegation from Ganderbal district here and took stock of the grievances and developmental aspirations of the people.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and senior officers were present on the occasion.

A delegation led by former MLA, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar apprised the LG of various developmental issues and sought his intervention in resolving them.

Demands pertaining to land acquisition for four-laning of Pandach-Beehama road; functioning of Unani College and Hospital; development of Lar Marg/ Mohand Marg as tourist destination; development of various play fields and parks; upgradation of PHC Lar; execution of work on 93 MW New Ganderbal Hydro-electric Power project; establishment of Women Degree College at Lar and demands were projected by the delegation.

A delegation of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits of the district raised issues pertaining to renovation, development and protection of shrines in Kashmir and benefits to the youths from the community.

President, Municipal Committee Ganderbal sought administrative intervention in development of Ganderbal town under AMRUT.

The LG observed the government was committed to reaching out to the people with a prompt public delivery mechanism to resolve their issues and meet their developmental needs.

He issued on the spot directions in respect of the issues projected and asked the officers to remove the bottlenecks in a time bound manner.

The Divisional Commissioner was directed to look into the issues of land acquisition and pending payments, if any, besides other issues in his domain.

The LG assured the delegation that the issues raised by them would be reviewed periodically to assess the progress.