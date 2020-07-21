LG Murmu launches various dev projects in 6 J&K districts

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu e-inaugurated as many as 48 developmental projects worth Rs. 151.79 crores and laid e-foundation of 21 number of projects worth Rs. 290.80 crores during his recent extensive tour to six districts in Kashmir.

During visit to district Kupwara, Lieutenant Governor inaugurated IPD Block at SDH Kupwara worth Rs. 24.80 crores, Video Conference Hall in District Administrative Complex worth Rs. 23.9 lac, and laid foundation stone for construction of parallel Bypass to Lolab road project worth Rs. 1.88 crores. On visit to Kulgam, Lieutenant Governor laid the foundation stone of 50-bedded integrated Ayush Hospital project worth 7.40 crore at Chawalgam Kulgam.

The 48 projects e-inaugurated includes 8-bridges, 5-schools, 2-colleges, 3-receiving stations, 5-hospitals, 4-hostels, 9-Water Supply Schemes, 7-buildings and 5 other works during his visit to Bandipora, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama ,Shopian and Baramulla districts.

Lieutenant Governor also laid e-foundation of 21 mega projects that include, 50-bedded Ayush Hospital at Kupwara, 2-Hospital at Kulgam and Sopore, 2-transit accommodations at Shopian and Kupwara, 5-road projects, 2-Water Supply Schemes, 1-number of 12 Mega Watt Hydro Electric Project, 2 Colleges, 4-buildings and 1-Indoor Stadium and Community Bunkers in these districts.

Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Advisor to LG Baseer Ahmad Khan; Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; respective Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other concerned officers of various departments.

During meeting with DCs, Lieutenant Governor reviewed the pace and progress of ongoing development projects executed by Health, RDD, PWD, Jal Shakti, PDD, Agriculture/ Horticulture and other departments in all these Districts. He stressed on concerned to expedite the work process on all under construction projects to ensure their speedy completion.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor also reviewed containment procedures and arrangements put in place by the DCs to control spread of Covid-19 disease in their Districts. He instructed concerned to ensure all procedures and guidelines including use of face mask, social distancing protocol and all other SOPs in letter and spirit. Besides, directed concerned to maintain close vigil in infected areas to contain spread of the infection.

During the extensive tour to 5- districts, as many as 103 delegations called upon Lieutenant Governor and apprised him of their issues and demands.