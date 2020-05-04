LG Murmu reviews flood preparedness in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu Monday chaired a high level meeting to review flood preparation and response mechanism in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG said the government shall have to be fully prepared to deal with any eventuality that may arise due to a flood-like situation.

He called upon irrigation & flood control department, divisional administration, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and SDRF to devise flood management and mitigation plans immediately.

The LG impressed on taking proactive measures to augment effective flood preparation and response. Stressing on foolproof flood preparedness, the LG directed officers to take up all urgent works immediately to ensure that works were completed in time for prompt flood response.

Instructions were also given on raising of embankments at all vulnerable spots, dredging of flood channels and stocking of sand bags and keeping men and machinery in ready mode to deal with flood like situation emerging anywhere in the Valley.

The LG urged for strengthening of flood monitoring system with installation of solar operated CCTVs, advanced flood alertness, installation of automatic rain recording and flood gauges at identified locations. Directions were passed for strengthening of 24×7 flood control room with all arrangements for prompt relief and rescue operations. The LG said the capacity of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at HariNiwas should be augmented, made fully functional and connected with other control rooms through hotline communication facility.

While reviewing pace of execution of flood related works, the LG directed resuming work on Sharief-abad and Naidkhai bridges at an earliest, which would help remove obstructions in the flow of water. He asked for facilitating the contractors by mobilizing manpower and material supplies for these projects to ensure that work was commenced immediately while taking all necessary precautions like social distancing, providing masks and protective gear to work force.

During the meeting, the SMC was directed to ensure immediately de-clogging of all rain storm drains in the city besides installation of solar powered high mast lights in all flood prone areas for the hassle-free evacuation during floods.

As advance flood mitigation plan, the LG instructed concerned to ensure that all installed machinery was shifted to upper floors of hospitals and other essential government buildings in low lying areas including civil secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to activate the advance warning systems pertaining to weather alert and evacuation alert.

He said rescue teams should be in high level of preparedness and mock drills should be conducted. He said a senior secretary-level officer based in Srinagar shall be assigned the task of monitoring the flood preparedness activities of all concerned departments.

Earlier, commissioner secretary, JalShkatiAjeet Kumar Sahu, through a power point presentation deliberated upon the flood preparation, mitigation and response plan.

He said there was advanced flood alert system in place and work on increasing intake capacity of water bodies was being focused across the Valley.