LG pays tributes to slain Army personnel

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has paid tributes to Rifleman Shubham Sharma of 8-JAK RIF who was killed during Thursday’s reported ceasefire violation in Naugam sector, Kupwara.

“Rifleman Shubham Sharma has laid down his life in the service of the nation. We are proud of our Armed Forces and we stand strong in their support,” the LG remembered the young army man—whose mortal remains reached his hometown, RS Pura, Jammu today. The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Havaldar Kuldeep Singh of Unit 15 SIKH LI, who was killed during the same incident. He prayed for the speedy recovery of four other army personnel—who were injured in the incident.