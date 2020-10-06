Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:11 PM

LG pays tributes to slain JCO

File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to Subedar Sukhdev Singh, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of army who was killed during cross border shelling along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

“Our brave army personnel are serving the nation with utmost dedication and determination,” said the LG. “The nation will remain indebted to brave hearts like Subedar Sukhdev Singh who made supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and ensuring a safe and secure environment for our citizens.”

The LG expressed solidarity with the family members of the slain JCO and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

