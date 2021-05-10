LG seeks Congress' suggestion on countering COVID-19

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Monday spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma to seek cooperation and suggestions for improving the facilities and more effectively dealing with COVID-19 situation.

A statement of Congress issued here said that welcoming the initiative of the LG Manoj Sinha to speak to opposition leaders and others to seek suggestions and cooperation to combat the grim COVID-19 situation, Mir urged him to convene and discuss the situation in the All Party Meeting (APM) through virtual mode at the earliest.

The statement said that he assured the LG that Congress would render all sorts of cooperation and suggestions as well as inputs to improve the facilities to minimise the sufferings of the people.

Sharma took up the issue of high rate of casualties in the GMC and associated hospitals in Jammu and said that the doctors should be given all the required facilities to save the precious lives.