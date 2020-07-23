LG seeks feedback from people to shape, implement developmental policies

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Thursday sought feedback from the people in shaping and implementing developmental policies and termed their participation as a vital component of participatory Government.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is ensuring the active public participation at all administrative levels to make the functioning of the government more transparent, accountable and participatory.

He made these remarks during his visit to Anantnag district where he interacted with 18 public delegations and representatives of ULBs and PRIs.

The visit was part of Lt Governor’s public outreach programme for taking a regular assessment of developmental aspirations of the people and other important local issues of the districts.

During his visit, the LG also inaugurated 12 developmental projects worth Rs 118 cr and laid foundation stones of various works of public importance.

He was accompanied by Advisor to the Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, K.K Sidha and other senior officers.

Among the delegations including representatives of ULBs, PRIs; former legislators; traders associations; civil society associations from various areas; fruit growers; Sikh Welfare forum, Mattan / Chittisinghpora; and others who put forth their concerning issues before the LG.

Regarding the issues raised, the LG assured the visitors that their genuine concerns would be taken up on priority for early resolution.

He stated that the inclusion of Chairpersons and Presidents of BDCs, Municipal Councils and Municipalities in Warrant of Precedence is a move forward by the J&K Government towards strengthening the grass root level of democratic set up. He assured that the issues like security and accommodation of public representatives would be reviewed and resolved accordingly.

The Lt Governor also issued on spot directions to the concerned departments for the redressal of the issues pertaining to identifying of land for Marriage hall for Anantnag town; formulation of DPR for already identified patch of land for mechanical parking in Bijbehara town.

The Lt Governor advised the people to follow all the preventive measures to protect themselves from the spread of the deadly disease.