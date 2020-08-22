LG Sinha, Advisor Sharma felicitate JK teachers selected for National Award

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Saturday congratulated the teachers from Jammu and Kashmir who have been selected for the prestigious National Award to Teachers-2020, announced by the Union Ministry of Education.

The Union Ministry has selected Roohi Sultana from Srinagar and Sunil Kumar from Udhampur for the award.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor said that Education is the cornerstone of development of any region, and Teachers are doing an outstanding service by paving a solid foundation for the students and guiding them towards a bright future.

Such appreciation of dedicated service by the teachers will serve as a great inspiration to many to take up the noble profession as a career, he added.

Meanwhile, the Advisor to the Lt. Governor, KK Sharma also extended felicitations to the teachers.

In a message, while congratulating the teacher duo, the Advisor said that the award given to them is the ratification of the good and outstanding work done by them in imparting education to the students, besides also being role models to the student community. He said that these types of awards serve as a morale booster for others as well to strive for excellence and contribute their best in the educational field.