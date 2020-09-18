LG Sinha launches NGDRS in J&K

Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) at a ceremony organized at Deputy Commissioner Srinagar’s office on Friday.

According to official spokesperson, the NGDRS represents a major shift from the existing manual registration system to online registration of all transactions in sale-purchase/transfer of land and the stamp papers have been replaced by e-stamps which have been incorporated in coordination with Stockholding Corporation of India. J&K will be the 10th among States/UTs to become part of NGDRS.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor remarked that today’s launch marks another step of the government towards the establishment of an accountable and transparent governing system where the welfare of common citizen is at the core. The overall intent is to ensure hassle-free service delivery and transparency in the registration process by online uploading of the document, appointment with the registration office, e-stamp, and a one-time visit to the Registration office. The entire process has been reduced to 15 minutes which earlier would take several days in view of multiple steps involved. Now all 5 steps are under the digital process.

The Lt Governor handed over an Endorsement Deed and an e-stamp generated through NGDRS to a Srinagar resident marking the launch of NGDRS.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the Lt Governor about the progress of Land Record Digitization in the district. He informed that apart from 100 per cent updation of Jamabandis and digitization under completion, 558 estates have been digitised and updated on NGDRS Portal. A revenue of Rs 46 Cr has been generated in district Srinagar so far and NGDRS will entail an ease of doing business both for revenue department and land owners/buyers.

LG hails CRPF officer

Srinagar, Sep 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited 92 Base Hospital and enquired about the well being of Rahul Mathur, Dy Commandant of Quick Action Team of CRPF.

Dy Commandant Rahul Mathur was part of Thursday’s encounter at Firdousabad, Batmaloo wherein he received gunshot injuries while leading the assault. Rahul Mathur later managed to gun down one of the militants. “I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by Dy Commandant,” LG said.