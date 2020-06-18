LG visits Doda, reviews dev scenario

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu Thursday visited Doda and reviewed developmental scenario in the district, besides taking stock of COVID19 management.

The LG e-inaugurated developmental projects including like- Gatha Gawari link road and its extension to new hospital building at Gawari, Chamba road to Akhroot Bagh Bhaderwah, Chakka to upper Dandi link road and other projects. He also laid foundation stones of Laloor Dhana Gujjar Basti Water supply scheme and several roads.

During the meeting, the DDC briefed the LG about various measures taken by the administration to effectively deal with the COVID19 pandemic.

Meanwhile the LG interacted with Chairpersons of Block Development Councils, Presidents of all Municipalities and Sarpanches.