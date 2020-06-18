Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:06 AM

LG visits Doda, reviews dev scenario

GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:06 AM

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu Thursday visited Doda and reviewed developmental scenario in the district, besides taking stock of COVID19 management.

The LG e-inaugurated developmental projects including like- Gatha Gawari link road and its extension to new hospital building at Gawari, Chamba road to Akhroot Bagh Bhaderwah, Chakka to upper Dandi link road and other projects. He also laid foundation stones of Laloor Dhana Gujjar Basti Water supply scheme and several roads.

Trending News
File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

Representational Pic

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

File Pic

Pampore gunfight: Both trapped militants killed, say police

During the meeting, the DDC briefed the LG about various measures taken by the administration to effectively deal with the COVID19 pandemic.

Meanwhile the LG interacted with Chairpersons of Block Development Councils, Presidents of all Municipalities and Sarpanches.

Related News