LG visits Omar at SKIMS Soura to enquire about ailing Farooq

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited former J&K Chief Minister and NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Soura to enquire about his father, Farooq Abdullah admitted there for COVID-19 treatment.

Farooq was hospitalized at the tertiary care hospital on Saturday four days after testing COVID-19 positive and a month after he received the first of the two jabs.

In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab’s health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment.

I pray for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/7dRfIiouPC— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 4, 2021

“In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab’s health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Office of LG Sinha wrote on its Twitter handle this morning.

The LG also offered to shift Farooq to another health facility for “better monitoring and care”.

I have also offered to shift Farooq Sahab, who is admitted at SKIMS, to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 4, 2021

“I have also offered to shift Farooq Sahab, who is admitted at SKIMS, to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care,” the LG’s office said.

Omar later took to Twitter to thank the LG for his visit to enquire about Farooq’s health.

Thank you for your visit to enquire after my father @manojsinha_ ji. We are grateful for the offer to shift my father, the doctors & other medical staff at SKIMS Srinagar are amongst the best anywhere & my father is getting the best possible care. https://t.co/AjYEuNtHqb— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 4, 2021

A statement issued by a SKIMS spokesperson said that the COVID-19 management team at the institute led by Director SKIMS, Dr A G Ahangar briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the current health status of Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The LG, it said, appreciated Director SKIMS and his COVID management team for “quick response and taking care of the former Chief Minister” even as he directed the SKIMS management to monitor the health condition of Dr Farooq Abdullah and take any call as demanded.

Omar while interacting with the Lieutenant Governor, expressed satisfaction about the treatment of Farooq, the SKIMS statement added.