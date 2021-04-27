Kashmir, Today's Paper
LG's Principal Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation

File photo
File photo

In view of the emerging COVID-19 situation in J&K, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar Tuesday chaired a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners through virtual mode and reviewed the mechanism put in place in the districts for addressing the situation.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary sought the latest status from the concerned Deputy Commissioners regarding the installation of oxygen generation plants across J&K and passed strict directions for their installation in the shortest possible time.

He also took stock of the number of beds available in COVID Health Centres, COVID Care Centres and hospitals in each district and directed them to augment them.

