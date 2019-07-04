Light rail transit systems for Srinagar, Jammu to be completed in four to five years: Govt

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said the work on building elevated light rail transit systems for Srinagar and Jammu cities would start soon and that the project will be completed in four-five years.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department said in phase one of the elevated light rail transit system in Srinagar two corridors will be laid from HMT junction to Indra Nagar and Osmanabad to Hazuribagh.

“In phase two, two corridors will be laid from Indra Nagar to Pampore Bus Stand and Hazuribagh to airport,” said Gupta.

He said Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) will complete the detailed project reports (DPRs) in next 15-20 days. “After the DPRs, we need to have certain approvals from the state govt and the GoI. The work would be completed in four-five years,” he said.

Gupta said the total cost of light rail system which they are planning to introduce in two cities (Srinagar and Jammu) is around Rs 8500 crores.

He said that in phase one two corridors from Bantalab to Greater Kailash and Udheywala to Exhibition Ground will be developed in Jammu. In the second phase, corridors will be built from Greater kailash to Bari Brahamana Railway Station and Exhibition Ground to Satwari Chowk to Airport.