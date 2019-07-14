Kashmir
Sheikh Nazir
Kangan,
UPDATED: July 14, 2019, 4:22 PM

Lightning kills 220 sheep, goats in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Sheikh Nazir
Kangan,
UPDATED: July 14, 2019, 4:22 PM

Around 220 sheep and goats were killed after lightning struck a pasture in upper reaches of Kangan area in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

An official said that lightning struck Ambpathri-Hocksar Wakhalwan pastures of Poshkar Wangat area resulting into death of around 220 livestock including sheep and goats.

Trending News

Martyrs sacrificed their lives for people's rule: Advisor Ganai

7 killed in Ramban accident

Farooq calls for unity against 'forces inimical' to J&K

Defence Minister to visit Jammu on July 20

He said that no loss of human life was reported in the incident as the shepherds of the flock were putting up away from spot where the incident took place.

He said that the livestock belonged to Muhammad Yasin Bakarwal, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Bakerwal, Abdul Majeed Bijran, Ghulam Hassan Koshi, Ghulam Muhammad Bijran, and Muhammad Sharief Kassana, all residents of Rajouri.

A police official said that a police party has reached at the spot to take stock of the situation.

Tagged in ,
Related News