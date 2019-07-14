Lightning kills 220 sheep, goats in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Around 220 sheep and goats were killed after lightning struck a pasture in upper reaches of Kangan area in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

An official said that lightning struck Ambpathri-Hocksar Wakhalwan pastures of Poshkar Wangat area resulting into death of around 220 livestock including sheep and goats.

He said that no loss of human life was reported in the incident as the shepherds of the flock were putting up away from spot where the incident took place.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

He said that the livestock belonged to Muhammad Yasin Bakarwal, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Bakerwal, Abdul Majeed Bijran, Ghulam Hassan Koshi, Ghulam Muhammad Bijran, and Muhammad Sharief Kassana, all residents of Rajouri.

A police official said that a police party has reached at the spot to take stock of the situation.