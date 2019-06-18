Literary, art organisations form JKCC to preserve cultural wealth of state

To preserve the cultural wealth of the state, more than a dozen literary, cultural and artistic organisations on Tuesday announced formation of a conglomerate, Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Council.

“Acknowledging that the different elements of our cultural heritage were facing an unprecedented challenge in the shape of neglect, ignorance, prejudice and like, the council, in its maiden session decided to make comprehensive and concerted efforts for the preservation of language, literature, arts and folk forms,” a statement issued by the newly formed council said.

All members of JKCC who participated in its first meeting Tuesday nominated eminent scholar and cultural activist GR HasratGada as its patron while broadcaster Ashfaq Lone was nominated as General Secretary.

Other members of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Council who participated in the meeting are ShowkatShehri, NisarNaseem, TanhaNizami, Rashid Gamgeen, GulshanBadrani, ShahjahanBhagat, WaheedJeelani and DilbarPoshkari.

A resolution was passed at the end of the session wherein the members decided to conduct elections for office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Council in true democratic tradition.