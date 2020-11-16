Literary function, Mushaira held at B'pora

A literary function and a Mushaira was held here to felicitate Prof Ismail Ashna for releasing a new anthology of English poems ‘The Unheard Songs’.

The literary function was organised by ‘Coffee and Kalaam’- an organization of young writers and poets under two sessions. The function was attended by writers and poets besides officers and officials of District Information Centre.

Prof Ashna was honoured with memento for his literary services and contribution while Dr Sagar Asif and Dr Basharat Faaukir reviewed the poetry of Prof Aashna.

A poetic session (Mehfil-e-Mushaira) was also held in the second session that was chaired by Sagar Sarfaraz while Fozia Aafaq, Prof Naseer Khan, Irshaad Maghami, Munawar Parwana and Aafaq Dilnavi were guests of honour.

The Mushaira witnessed large response. Poets, Prof Aashna, Munawar Parwana, Akeel Aasara, Fowzia Aafaq, Dr Sagar Aasif and Dr Basharat Faaukir besides others participated in the event.