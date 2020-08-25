Live grenade recovered in Kreeri, diffused

Security forces on Tuesday destroyed a live grenade in Kreeri area of this district, a police official said.

The official said the grenade was spotted in an orchard. He said after receiving information about the grenade, a joint team of army’s 29 RR and police rushed to the spot, along with a bomb disposal squad, and destroyed the grenade.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom confirmed that a live grenade was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad after the security forces had received information about it.