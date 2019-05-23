LIVE | Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: NC wins Srinagar, leads in north, south Kashmir

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha seat while Union Minister Jitendra Singh is all set to win from his Lok Sabha seat in Udhampur.

The NC is leading in Baramulla and Anantnag, while BJP’s Namgyal and Jugal Kishore Sharma are leading in Ladakh and Jammu seats respectively.

SRINAGAR

1:15 PM: Farooq Abdullah leads with 98145 votes

1 PM Round 17:

Total votes:157404,

NC 91601, PDP 31365, BJP 1743, PC 23972, Shiv Sena 460

12:30 PM: 69010 votes to NC, BJP 1285, NPP 419, PC 16284, PDP 22756, Shiv Sena 333.

Total 115281

11:40 AM: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has taken an unassailable lead of over 40000 votes in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is set to retain his Srinagar Lok Sabha seat as early trends give him a lead over his rivals.

According to figures, Farooq Abdullah is leading in Srinagar by nearly 30000 votes.

Counting of votes underway at SKICC in Srinagar

ANANTNAG

1 PM: Total 87341. NC 31721 Congress 25136 PDP 21432 BJP 1919

12:30 PM: Round 37; Total 75776 votes. NC: 26691, Congress: 22803, PDP 18495, BJP: 1633

12 PM:

Figures at the end of round 30: Total 63269; NC 22391; Congress 19005; PDP 15355

11:40 AM:

National Conference: 18204, Congress: 16668, PDP: 12498, BJP: 1222

11 AM: After taking a lead for sometime, G A Mir of Congress again trails behind Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference

At the end of 24th round of counting, Masoodi is leading with 962 votes

10 AM: Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference is leading from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

At the end of 13th round of counting of votes, Masoodi had got 7279 votes while his nearest rival of Congress, G A Mir has got 7104 votes.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has finished at third position with 5034 votes while BJP’s Sofi Yousuf has got just 305 votes.

BARAMULLA

NC leading from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency

12:30 PM:

JKNC Akbar Lone= 114152

Er Rasheed = 87983

PDP Ab Q Wani= 49898

PC Raja Aijaz Ali= 90302

Congress Haji Farooq Ahmd Mir= 24999

12 PM: NC: 80821, Er Rasheed: 65097, PC: 65633

11:40 AM

NC: 64027, Er Rasheed: 52383 and PC: 51107

11 AM: Former NC MLA Muhammad Akbar Lone is leading with 3658 votes from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier Er Rasheed was leading from the seat. However, as the counting progressed, Lone took a lead over Rasheed who is still at number two.

Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference has got 35472 votes while Peoples Democratic Party had got 21911 votes at the end of round 14.

10 AM: Er Rasheed leading from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency

Former MLA Langate Er Rasheed is leading from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in his maiden election for the Parliament.

Er Rasheed has got 32950 votes while his nearest rival of National Conference Muhammad Akbar Lone has got 31150 votes.

Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference has got 24800 votes while Peoples Democratic Party had got 16100 votes.

Jammu

1 PM: Sixth round of polling completed; BJP’s Dr Jitendra Singh got 330695 votes, Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh 105668 votes and NPP’s Harsh Dev Singh 10288 votes

12:40 PM:

Fifth round of polling completed

BJP’s Dr Jitendra Singh got 254017 votes, Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh 132690 votes and NPP’s Harsh Dev Singh 8762 votes

12 PM: Fourth round of polling completed

BJP’s Dr Jitendra Singh got 208165 votes, Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh 105510 votes and NPP’s Harsh Dev Singh 7291 votes

1 PM: Jugal Kishore leading with 554013 votes in Jammu seat

11 AM: Jugal Kishore of BJP leading with a huge margin of 68067 votes

Udhampur

Dr Jitendra Singh of BJP leading with a massive margin of 119259 votes

Ladakh

1 PM: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of BJP leading with 26716 votes

Independent candidate Sajad Hussain leading with 1942 votes