Live streaming of launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT held across Kashmir

The live streaming of the launch of government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat PradhanMantri Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme by Prime Minister NarendraModi was today held across the Kashmir division.

At Ganderbal: The District Administration Ganderbal facilitated live telecast of the launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme at Conference Hall Mini Secretariat, here.

The main function was held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal and Senior Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, President SMC Ganderbal, CPO, CMO and other district Officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

At Budgam: The District Administration in collaboration with the Health department Budgamorganised an impressive function to facilitate the live streaming of the launch of PM-JAY Sehat Scheme at District Headquarters.

The function was organized under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza and attended by ADC Budgam, Dr. Nasir Lone, CMO Budgam Dr. TajamulHussain Khan and other District and Sectoral officers.

At Pulwama: The function was presided over by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, DrRaghav Langer and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, SP Pulwama, Chief Medical Officer, District Information Officer, Newly Elected DDC members, Officers and officials of Health Department and other concerned officers and officials of the district.

At Anantnag: A mega event was organized under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, K KSidha by the Health Department to facilitate live launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme at Dak-Bungalow Khanabal.

At Baramulla: A function was organised to witness the launch of the health scheme under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo at Dak bungalow here.

At Bandipora: A momentous function was organised under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad at district headquarters to facilitate live launch of SEHAT scheme.

At Kupwara: The main function held at Conference Hall, DC Office was presided over by Member Parliament, Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, AnshulGarg, ADC, CMO and other officers were also present on the occasion.

At the conclusion of the function, MP and DC distributed Health cards among the 100 beneficiaries.

At Shopian: A function was organised under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin to facilitate streaming of the launch of SEHAT scheme at the district headquarter.

At Kulgam: A grand function was presided over by Member Parliament RajyaSabha, Nazair Ahmad Laway at DIET complex, Kulgam.

In all the districts Sehat Cards were also distributed among the beneficiaries. Besides the officials the functions were attended by newly elected DDC’s, BDC’s, ULB members, Sarpanchs besides a large number of beneficiaries.