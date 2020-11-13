LMD penalises LPG home delivery boy

The field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) under the supervision of Joint Controller today conducted surprise inspection of different markets here and intercepted home delivery vans to check weighment of the cooking gas cylinders.

“During the inspection, the weighment of the cooking gas cylinders was conducted on the standard digital scale in presence of the public present there, and was found within the permissible limits however a delivery boy was penalized for not conducting weight-check of refill cylinders before delivering it to the customer,” an official statement said.

“The inspection was carried out after several complaints were received by the department regarding supply of under-weight refill cooking gas cylinders to consumers by home delivery boys,” it added.