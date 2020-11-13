Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:25 AM

LMD penalises LPG home delivery boy

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:25 AM
Representational Photo

The field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) under the supervision of Joint Controller today conducted surprise inspection of different markets here and intercepted home delivery vans to check weighment of the cooking gas cylinders.

“During the inspection, the weighment of the cooking gas cylinders was conducted on the standard digital scale in presence of the public present there, and was found within the permissible limits however a delivery boy was penalized for not conducting weight-check of refill cylinders before delivering it to the customer,” an official statement said.

Trending News
GK Photo

Bandipora shocker: Woman delivers baby in hospital premises after allegedly refused treatment

File Photo

Mehbooba Mufti asks India, Pakistan to rise above political compulsions, initiate dialogue

Representational Image

Man injured in road accident in Handwara

File Photo

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of J-K, Ladakh; rainfall in plains

“The inspection was carried out after several complaints were received by the department regarding supply of under-weight refill cooking gas cylinders to consumers by home delivery boys,” it added.

Related News