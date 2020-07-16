LMD settles several consumer complaints

Legal Metrology Department (LMD) today said it settled various complaints of consumers in Srinagar.

In a statement LMD spokesperson said the department received a complaint via e-mail against a service centre of re-chargeable batteries for not replacing the defective battery purchased by him for Rs. 17000 in 2018.

“The battery was not giving the desired output and was referred to service-centre for necessary repairs. The battery was within warrantee period and after conducting repairs by the service centre, the defect in the battery could not be rectified. The consumer was put into deep mental agony and the replacement was not given to him despite a period of more than three months The arrogant attitude by the service centre prompted the customer to lodge complaint with the LMD for unfair trade practice. Due to intervention of the department, the fresh battery was given to the customer against the defective one,” the statement said.

It said in another instance, a service centre of automobiles had not conducted repairs of vehicle of a customer to his satisfaction though the vehicle was within the insurance cover and extended warrantee. “The arrogant attitude of the service centre compelled the customer to lodge a complaint with the LMD for the deficiency of service. The department issued a notice to the showroom/service centre for the deficiency of service and due to intervention of the department, the complaint got resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant by conducting proper repairs of the vehicle,” it added.

“The department received a complaint against a pharmaceutical company for charging Rs 1416 for a box of surgical gloves(100 pairs) carrying an MRP of Rs 1400.-The company apologized the customer and paid him Rs 4000/- as mental compensation and Rs 2000/- was slapped as fine on the pharma company,” the statement added.