LMVs can ply from both sides on Sgr-Jmu-highway: Police

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way traffic on Saturday for light motor vehicles (LMV) while as heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to ply one way only.

A statement issued by Traffic Department said LMVs will be allowed both ways, from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa while as HMVs will be allowed one way only (from Jammu), subject to fair weather and clearance of road.

Meanwhile, only one-way traffic will be allowed to ply on Mughal Road from Shopian towards Rajouri, the statement added.

The vehicular movement shall be allowed both ways on Srinagar-Kargil road. “The commuters are advised not to travel during night hours,” it said.