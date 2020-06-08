'Loan fraud' | Court rejects bail of chairman Jhelum Building Society

A local court here has rejected bail of Hilal Ahmad Mir, Chairman River Jhelum Co-operative House Building Society which was sanctioned a loan of Rs 250 crore by J&K Cooperative Bank for construction of a Satellite township at Shivpora here.

According to the FIR registered by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), till May 1, Rs 223 crore were released by the Bank in favour of the the “non-existent” Society.

While rejecting the bail application of Mir, Special Judge Anti- Corruption Kashmir, RN Watal observed the accused allegedly projected himself as the Chairman of un- registered River Jhelum Co-operative House Building Society Ltd.

The accused, the court said, has managed a “fake and fictitious registration” of the Society in well-knit conspiracy with the Board of Management including Chairman and Managing Director of J&K State Co-operative Bank Ltd.

“The accused got fraudulently sanctioned loan of Rs.250 crore as financial assistance for taking over 300 kanals of land located in outskirts of Srinagar for construction of the Satellite Township,” the court observed.

It held that the accused has played a key role in promoting a non-existent society to “steal public money” from the Co-operative Bank which it said was evident from the police report.

“I am of the considered opinion that no prima facie case has been carved out by the petitioner/accused for bail for indulgence of this court,” the judge said while rejecting the bail plea.

In his bail plea application Mir through his counsel SA Mir had submitted before the court that the Society in question was registered one.

“The registration certificate and other relevant documents have already been provided to the investigating agency,” he said.

The settled law relating to bails, Mir said, was that “bail is the rule and jail is an exception”. “Bail can’t be withheld as a measure of pre-trial punishment,” he said.

The prosecution through PP Ghulam Jeelani and APP Riyaz Ahmad, however, opposed the bail on the grounds that the accused was actively involved in the offences.

“The investigation of the case is at its infancy. The right of public at large will prevail over the individual rights. The accused if released will hamper and tamper the prosecution evidence which otherwise goes smoothly,” they said.