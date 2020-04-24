'Loan scam': High Court dismisses bail plea of Hilal Rather

The High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Hilal Rather, son of ex-finance Minister, Abdul Rahim Rather, accused of his involvement in a multi-crore J&K Bank loan scam.

Rather had approached the court seeking bail on health grounds and in keeping with the directions of the Supreme to release prisoners to decongest jails in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of Justice Puneet Gupta at Jammu wing of the Court dismissed the bail application after hearing senior advocate Sunil Sethi and advocate Pranav Kohli on behalf of Rather and advocate Monika Kohli on behalf of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Court observed that the accused faces charges which were of serious nature, saying the bail cannot be granted on mere asking of the accused nor can the accused claim bail as a matter of right.

Dismissing the plea, the Court held that the accused was not covered by the apex court directions since he faces charges of serious nature.

“Each case has to be decided on its own merits,” the Court said.

The CBI opposed the bail on the ground that the accused has allegedly misappropriated the loan amount and investigation in the case was still going on to unearth the larger conspiracy involved in the matter.

The accused, the agency said, has been provided adequate treatment at Government Medical College, Jammu and PGI Chandigarh while in judicial custody, jail authorities.

“There is nothing on record to suggest that the condition of jail is not clean and hygienic or that adequate measures are not taken by the jail authorities to prevent the spread of COVID19,” said the Court.

The case related to the alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees from the term loans running into crores sanctioned by J&K Bank for ambitious township project known as Paradise Avenue at Narwal Bala Jammu in 2012. On March 31, Special Judge CBI Jammu rejected the interim bail application of the accused after the CBI filed chargesheet against him in the Rs 177 crore loan fraud case.