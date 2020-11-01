LoC firing in Poonch

The Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector witnessed heavy shelling on Sunday, an official said.

The official said at around 7:30 am on Sunday, Pakistani army started violation of ceasefire in Poonch sector when they heavily shelled the villages along LoC in Poonch sector.

The official said the Pakistan army started firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. “The firing and shelling from Pakistan side took place in Kirni and Qasba areas of Poonch and it lasted for over two hours after which lull prevailed until evening following which firing and shelling started again in the area,” the official said.

The official said there were no immediate reports of any loss of life. Jammu-based Defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said, “The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.”