LoC skirmishes add to sufferings of border residents: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari on Saturday expressed concern over the rising incidents of border skirmishes in J&K and pleaded for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the two neighbouring countries.

Bukhari was addressing a joining ceremony wherein political activists from Srinagar, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts joined Apni Party at its office here.

Bukhari said the cross-LoC shelling in Uri, Keran, Dawar, Nowgam and other forward areas in north Kashmir which resulted in loss of lives has turned the situation grim, especially for the border residents.

Bukhari said the inhabitants of border areas are the worst sufferers of the hostility and bitter relations between the two neighboring countries.

He said government of India must take all the measures including speedy construction of concrete bunkers to ensure safety and security of their lives and properties.

On the occasion, prominent political activists including Syed Mohammad Ashraf Andrabi, Syed Mudasir Andrabi from Kupwara; Tariq Ahmad Ganaie and a number of his associates from Shalpora, Ganderbal and Raja Aftab from Rawalpora here joined Apni Party.

The joining took place in presence of Bukhari and senior party leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Farooq Andrabi and others.

Welcoming the new entrants into the fold, Bukhari observed they will infuse a new spirit in the party cadre in their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the new entrants affirmed to contribute for strengthening of the party at grassroots level to redress the grievances of the people.