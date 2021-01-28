Local bureaucrats dwindling from J&K's decision-making bodies: NC

National Conference Thursday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s policy of August 5, 2019 coincided with a steep decrease of locals in bureaucracy, saying the measure had increased sense of alienation and disenfranchisement among all sections of the society across Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the party’s Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal as saying that the “unjust measures” undertaken by New Delhi had heralded “existential crisis” for the people of J&K and also “endangered the country’s federal structure”.

Expressing concern over the dwindling number of local bureaucrats from decision-making bodies, he said that the August 5 measures and the successive notifications and orders had repudiated the social contract that the people of J&K had with the country.

Countering BJP’s claims on heralding ‘Naya Kashmir’ in J&K post abrogation of Article 370, Kamal said that disenfranchising and denying real democracy, and empowered legislature were the first casualties of BJP’s distraught vision of ‘Naya Kashmir’.

“Since the unilateral measures of August 5, a systematic plan of downsizing local bureaucrats is being pursued. This explains the reason behind widespread alienation among the people in J&K. The widespread administrative inertia, and unaccountably that has beset the entire region reveals the shoddy failure of the administration to rise up to people’s aspirations and requirements,” he said in the statement. Kamal said that the new chapter that the BJP claims it had ushered in Kashmir was bereft of democratic moorings.

He said the distraught version of BJP’s Naya Kashmir was marked by muzzling voices of media, caging democratic leaders, politicians and incessant gags on communication and internet.

“BJP’s version of Naya Kashmir has and continues to contrive towards total disempowerment of Kashmir and its people,” Kamal said in the statement.

He said the false narratives and rampant mistruth mongering would not give New Delhi anticipated dividends unless the inalienable right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to have a democratically-elected government was restored back.

“The absence of an empowered legislature is reminiscent of autocratic times. The present regime has undone the herculean struggle and disregarded the sacrifices of our founding fathers for the rights of the people. Rather than resorting to diversion and theatrics, ruling BJP should without wasting any time amend its August 5, 2019 policy on Kashmir. The present unrealistic and undemocratic policy of ruling BJP besides harming the vital interests of Kashmir also imperils the vital interests of the country,” Kamal said in the statement.