Local militants wanting to shun violence, given chance: Sahi

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Kilo force, Major General HS Sahi on Thursday said that all local militants ‘who want to shun path of violence’ will be given a chance, efforts for which had been initiated by the state administration.

While addressing media after the surrender of two local militants, the GOC Kilo force said that from the last one and half months, four youth from Sopore village had been saved. “Four youths including two who surrendered today had joined militant ranks earlier. Two of them were arrested in Srinagar, twenty days back,” he said.

While giving details about the surrendered local two militants, the GOC kilo force said that the surrendered militants, Abid and Mehraj-U-Din were involved in a grenade blast at Sopore. He said both the militants were affiliated with the Al-Badr militant outfit and a video of their joining the militant outfit had already surfaced. “Today we received information about their presence in a house, a cordon and search operation was launched in the area. During which they were motivated to surrender. Their surrender is a big achievement for both police and army,” he said.

The GOC said that army and state police has sent some recommendations to the state administration, however, there has been no final decision yet. “We are following the existing surrender policy till our recommendations are incorporated,” he added.

The GOC kilo force said that around 300 militants are waiting across the border to infiltrate, however, the soldiers manning borders are ready to foil their design.