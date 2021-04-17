Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 11:29 AM

Local Muslims collect donations for critically injured Hindu boy in J&K's Doda

The local Muslims collected donations for Deepak Kumar of Barshalla Thathri, presently admitted in ICU at GMC Jammu after the Friday congregational prayers.
In a heart warming instance of communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, the Muslim community of Gandoh Bhalessa area in Doda district of Jammu collected donations for the treatment of a Hindu boy, who was critically injured in a road accident at Ghat Doda last week.

News agency KNO reported that the members from Muslim community collected donations for the injured Hindu boy, Deepak Kumar of Barshalla Thathri, presently admitted in ICU at GMC Jammu after Friday congregational prayers.  

A video also went viral on social media in which the members from Muslim community could be seen seeking help from the general public for the treatment of Kumar. 

A local from the area told KNO that the religious cleric during the Friday sermon asked them to collect donations for the needy boy. 

“As he is presently in ICU and needs specialized treatment, we tried our best to help the boy in whatever way possible,” the local said. 

