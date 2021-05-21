Local youth joining militant ranks a concern: IGP Kumar

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Friday said joining of local youth in militant ranks was a cause of concern and more effort were required to bring back misguided youth to the mainstream.

“Local youth joining militancy is a serious cause of concern. We have been talking with parents asking them to keep a watch on their children,” the IGP told newsmen on the sidelines of ‘National Anti-terrorism Day’ function. “We have also upped our surveillance. But we need to put in more efforts to bring back the misguided youth into the mainstream.”

He said every year ‘National Anti-terrorism Day’ was celebrated across the country on May 21.

“The objective behind the observance of this day is to wean away youth from militancy and educate them about our culture of non-violence and harmony. We re-educate them that it is our culture to condemn every type of violence,” the IGP said.

The main function was held at the District Police Lines, Srinagar, that was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, SandeepChaudhary and others officers.

The IGP said that the security forces have delayed encounters by hours as militants are given a chance to surrender.

“All our officials are working very hard to persuade local militants to surrender,” he said, adding that they had arrested many Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and many of them had also been booked. “But, again we need to work very hard.”

He said the security forces had been delaying encounters by three to four hours so that ample opportunity was given to local militants to surrender.

“We have achieved success at many places where militants have surrendered during live encounters,” the IGP said.

He said that many steps were being taken by Police to engage youth by organising sports activities, cultural and educational events, besides other programmes.

“All these activities had to be suspended due to the second wave of COVID-19,” the IGP said, adding that once the situation of COVID pandemic ends, Police would restart these programmes and engage youth to bring them back to the mainstream by means of sports activities, education or cultural events.

“Our aim is not only to end militancy, but to create a sense of security among the people and ensure the region is developed,” he said.

The IGP said that the Police department was with the policemen, who were working tirelessly on the roads for the safety of the people, and their families.

“To raise the morale of the policemen, we go to the field and meet the personnel to motivate them to ensure safety and security of the people,” he said. “My officers and I will be going with a message that our men on the ground that they must continue their great work and contribute towards making the atmosphere more peaceful in the time ahead.”