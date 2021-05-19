Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:07 AM

Locals blame authorities for dumping biomedical waste in Baramulla's residential area

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:07 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The residents living close to the COVID-19 designated wellness centre at Khawjabagh Baramulla Wednesday said that the biomedical waste of the wellness centre had turned nuisance for the locals here.

They alleged that the authorities were dumping the waste material on the roadside, close to several residential houses.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pete Linforth from Pixabay]

Highly-contagious 2nd COVID wave transmitting at a faster pace: Expert

GMC Anantnag [Source: Facebook@Gmc Anantnag]

GMC Anantnag combating COVID-19 without enough basic oxygen supply devices, Bi-Paps

File photo [Image used for representational purpose only]

23 families shifted from Pattan after landslides hit area

Locals said that instead of disposing off the waste at some isolated place, the authorities were dumping it in the residential area and with the result the affected residents here were fearing for their lives.

Zahoor Ahmad, a local, said that the authorities of the COVID-19 wellness centre were dumping biomedical waste of the centre on the roadside close to the residential houses as a result of which there were apprehensions of the spread of the virus in the area.

“Instead of disposing off the waste material at some isolated place, the authorities are dumping it on a roadside, creating scare among the locals here. The hospital management’s irresponsible behaviour is putting our life at risk,” he said.

Latest News
Representational Image

26 die in Arabian Sea, 49 missing

File Image of Joe Biden. Image Source Wikimedia Commons

US President Joe Biden tells Israel he expects 'significant de-escalation' in Gaza violence

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Bandipora-Gurez road opens for 2-way vehicular traffic

Representational Photo

Minor girl's rapist arrested in Kulgam: Police

Appealing to the Baramulla district administration as well as Municipal Council Baramulla, locals said that the biomedical waste should be disposed off at some isolated place and not dumped in the residential area.

Tagged in , ,
Related News