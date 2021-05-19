Locals blame authorities for dumping biomedical waste in Baramulla's residential area

The residents living close to the COVID-19 designated wellness centre at Khawjabagh Baramulla Wednesday said that the biomedical waste of the wellness centre had turned nuisance for the locals here.

They alleged that the authorities were dumping the waste material on the roadside, close to several residential houses.

Locals said that instead of disposing off the waste at some isolated place, the authorities were dumping it in the residential area and with the result the affected residents here were fearing for their lives.

Zahoor Ahmad, a local, said that the authorities of the COVID-19 wellness centre were dumping biomedical waste of the centre on the roadside close to the residential houses as a result of which there were apprehensions of the spread of the virus in the area.

“Instead of disposing off the waste material at some isolated place, the authorities are dumping it on a roadside, creating scare among the locals here. The hospital management’s irresponsible behaviour is putting our life at risk,” he said.

Appealing to the Baramulla district administration as well as Municipal Council Baramulla, locals said that the biomedical waste should be disposed off at some isolated place and not dumped in the residential area.