Locals demand shifting of Patwar office in Ganderbal

Residents of Safapora and its adjoining localities here Thursday demanded shifting back of Patwar office to the area.

Locals complained they were facing hardships in absence of the Patwar office in their locality. “The office was functioning at a the revenue department building at Mansbal, but was shifted to Badampora area almost six months ago for some time,” said Sohail Khan, a member of Civil Society Safapora.

He said the authorities were now delaying shifted Patwar office back to Safapora. He said they have to travel at least eight km from Safapora to Badampora to get any revenue document, adding Badampora was an off-route area, without any direct transport facility which causes inconvenience to people.

Civil Society Safapora urged the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal to intervene in the matter.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Syed Baseer Ahmed assured the Patwar office will be shifted back. “I will definitely look into it and will ask officials concerned to resolve the matter,” he said.