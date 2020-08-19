Locals rescue CRPF driver injured in road accident in Pulwama

Locals here came to rescue CRPF driver when his vehicle met with an accident in Letipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to police, a truck of CRPF had skidded of the road at Letipora Pulwama causing minor injury to the driver. It further added that the locals had rushed to spot and provided first aid and water to the personnel.

The pictures with locals providing help to the injured CRPF personnel are doing rounds on social media.

Appreciating the goodwill gesture of locals, a police officer Aijaz Choudry twitted, “Accident took place at Letipora to an army vehicle in which an army man suffered minor injuries. Locals rushed to spot and provided first aid to injured one. This is Kashmir. We call it Kashmiriyat.”

Locals said that it was their duty to help the needy.