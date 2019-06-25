Locals retrieve teenager's body from Nallah in north Kashmir's Bandipora

After putting in strenuous efforts, locals retrieved the body of drowned teenager from Nallah Madumati in Kaloosa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district around midnight.

An official said that the body of Danish Manzoor Wani son of Manzoor Ahmad Wani was retrieved by two local men when they went inside the gushing waters of Nallah Madumati at midnight.

He said that though police and local administration had roped in Marcos commandos of Navy but they couldn’t help as the water was flowing at a high speed.

Also Read | Auto Draft

“They wanted to call off the rescue operation at midnight after failing to spot the teenager’s body and said that they would go into the water at the first light of the day as it would be risky at midnight. However, locals went ahead of their own with the help of fire and emergency department,” he said.

Water through nallah flows from Kishenganga river from Gurez for 330 Megawatt Kishen Ganga Hydro Electric Power Project (KGHEP) and the administration had snapped the water supply from the turbine of the project at Kralpora.

The official said that police, local administration and army had also decided to call off the rescue operation for the night as navy commandos couldn’t go inside.

He said that two local men Javid Ahmad Dar and Abdul Hameed went inside gushing waters and retrieved the body.

Also Read | Auto Draft

When the body was retrieved, the locals refused to hand over the body to the police and local administration, alleging them of “doing nothing.”

Javid Ahmad Dar had in the past also saved lives of several persons after rescuing them from flood waters.

In 1992, he rescued two women from Nallah Madumati near Nathpora village when floods had hit the area.

During the September 2014 floods, he had rescued four persons from Bemina area of Srinagar as well.