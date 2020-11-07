Locals save bear cubs trapped inside Kupwara locality water tank

People of Kumar Mohalla of Sogam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district saved bear cubs trapped inside a water storage tank in their locality on Saturday.

The locals were taken by surprise when they spotted two bear cubs inside a storage tank in an orchard in their area following which they informed the Wildlife officials and Police, who soon reached the spot.

After tranquilization, the Wildlife officials set the bear cubs free in Chowkibal forests.

Wildlife Block Officer Kupwara, Ghulam Mohuiddin said, “It seemed that the cubs, around six-months-old, had jumped in the water tank to eat apples but could not come out.”