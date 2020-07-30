Lockdown extended in Budgam till August 5

The administration here on Thursday ordered re-imposition of the lockdown in the district for five days, to prevent further spread of COVID19 cases.

The lockdown has been extended under section 144 of CrPc and section 34 of Disaster Management Act-2005 from July 31 to August 4.

In a circular, District Magistrate Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza asked Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and Station House Officers for strict implementation of restrictions.

The order reads all shops, business establishments falling within the peripheries of Charar-i- Sharief, Chadoora, Magam, Narbal, Beerwah, Chattergam, Nagam and Khansahib shall remain closed for the next 5 days.

It said all types of public transport, intra-district movement of private vehicles including two-wheelers shall not be allowed. However, vehicles carrying goods, LPG, Oil tankers will be allowed to run.

Moreover, agriculture and horticulture construction activities would be allowed as per the SOPs.

The district administration has urged people not to violate the SOPs and follow social distancing norms religiously.