Zia Shakir
Budgam,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:52 PM

Lockdown extended in Budgam till July 25

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

In wake of surge in Covid 19 cases, the Budgam district administration on Monday evening extended lockdown in the district up till 25th July 2020.

As per the order issued by the District Magistrate Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, the lockdown imposed under section 144 Cr PC and section 34 of the Disaster Management Act.

The order instructed concerned SDMs, Naib Tehsildars, SDPOs and SHOs for strict implementation of restrictions so that the spread of COVID-19 could be contained in the district.

The administration appealed people to avoid social gatherings and follow the standard operating procedures (SoP) strictly.

