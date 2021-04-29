Lockdown in urban areas of Kupwara from Friday

Amid rise in COVID cases district administration Kupwara Thursday passed on directions for closure of shops in urban areas starting from Friday.

As per official communiqué all the business establishments in urban areas of district Kupwara will remain closed till further orders however shops dealing with essential commodities will run their business as usual. It further reads that the police in Kupwara and Handwara will ensure to establish nakas to have a check on the movement of people. Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Nazir Ahmad told that the decision has been take in wake of the rising COVID cases across the district. He said that the transport will ply normally in urban areas and there will be no ban on private or public transport.