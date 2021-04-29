Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 12:10 AM

Lockdown in urban areas of Kupwara from Friday

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 12:10 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image
Trending News
Representational Photo

3 youth arrested in Baramulla

File Photo

Quran: An Audio Miracle

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah greets people on Youm-e-Badar

Representational Image

AAC remembers Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah

Amid rise in COVID cases district administration Kupwara Thursday passed on directions for closure of shops in urban areas starting from Friday.

As per official communiqué all the business establishments in urban areas of district Kupwara will remain closed till further orders however shops dealing with essential commodities will run their business as usual. It further reads that the police in Kupwara and Handwara will ensure to establish nakas to have a check on the movement of people. Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Nazir Ahmad told  that the decision has been take in wake of the rising COVID cases across the district. He said that the transport will ply normally in urban areas and there will be no ban on private or public transport.

Tagged in , ,
Related News