Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 12:59 AM

Lockdown re-imposed in G'bl for 1 week amid rise in COVID cases

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 29, 2020, 12:59 AM
File Pic

Amid spike in COVID19 cases, the administration here on Friday ordered re-imposition of the lockdown for one week from August 29.

“Tthere is surge in number of COVID19 positive cases in Ganderbal from last few days, it has been reported that public unnecessarily visit markets and violate SOPs and advisories in vogue,” reads and order issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal.

The order said to break further transmission of COVID19, it has become imperative to take stringent precautionary measures by completely restricting movement from August 29 till September 05.

It said people were violating the SOPs due to which there were apprehensions of further spread of the infection, adding the decision to lift the lockdown will be taken after reviewing the situation.

The administration has urged people to co-operate and adhere to health advisories.

“We are forced to re-impose the restrictions as people are not following the SOPs. People are seen moving without wearing a face masks” the DC said.

