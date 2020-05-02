Lockdown violations: petrol pump, 15 shops sealed in Baramulla

The district administration here on Saturday sealed a petrol pump and 15 shops and seized two vehicles, during the action against violation of lockdown orders.

The deputy commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo said 255 persons had been arrested so far in the district while 89 FIRs had been registered against the violators in the district.

“We have taken tough measures against the violators of prohibitory orders. The petrol pump was sealed for providing fuel to the consumers without any valid permission,” said the DC.

The DC took a review of the situation especially the vehicular movement on national highway during which he directed for implementation of all advisories in letter and spirit.

He also directed the shopkeepers to maintain social distance at their outlets.

Appealing people to cooperate with the administration in combating spread of coronavirus, the DC urged for use of face masks. He said around 5.5 lakh masks were distributed among people in rural areas. He also warned strict action against those who do not pay heed to the appeal and violate prescribed guideline.